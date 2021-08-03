ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The 160th Clearfield County Fair kicked off fair week with its fair parade Monday night.

Over 100 units participated this year consisting of different fire companies, high school marching bands and local businesses and agencies.

For some, the fair parade is a long-standing family tradition.

Dorothy Johnson of Clearfield said that she has been attending the parade for 55 years with her family.

And over those 55 years, she said her and her family usually are able to sit in the same spot.

Bonnie Miller of Clearfield said that her favorite part of the parade is all the different marching bands as well as the candy.

Despite not being able to have the parade last year everyone involved made up for it this year and a good time was had by all.