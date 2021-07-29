CLEARFIELD – An area man is being accused of selling crystal methamphetamine and heroin from his motel room.

Thomas M. Derydt, 50, of Ridgway is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary criminal mischief.

Derydt waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. His bail is currently set at $100,000 monetary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 23, “credible information” was received by police that Derydt had a room at the Red Roof Inn, Clearfield, and was in possession of 1.5 to 2 ounces of crystal meth and around two to three bricks of heroin. Derydt was also expected to get a resupply of heroin.

Upon examination of Derydt’s criminal history, police discovered he’d been previously arrested for drug possession as well as drug delivery.

It was also learned that Derydt reportedly arranged for a “runner” to come to the motel and transport crystal meth to Ridgway because it’s difficult to get the drug there, and that was why Derydt was in Clearfield.

A search warrant was requested and approved by District Attorney Ryan Sayers and signed off by Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling. At approximately 4:57 p.m., the search warrant was executed on the room, which was found empty and clean.

Contact was made with the front desk staff, which advised Derydt had checked out. Prior to leaving, an employee approached police and advised Derydt was located on the second-floor balcony. An officer ultimately made contact with Derydt on the stairwell and found he’d changed rooms.

Officers advised Derydt of the allegations and existing warrant, explaining he could either grant them consent to search his room, or they would secure it until a new search warrant could be obtained. Initially he was hesitant, but he did give officers consent to search.

Inside the room, police located a torch-style lighter, a digital scale with crystal meth residue, a Samsung cellular phone, a bubble pipe and two silicone containers of crystal meth. Derydt was advised he was under arrest for drug possession and to empty his pockets.

He removed another Samsung cellular phone, his wallet and cash totaling $1,707; at this time, police reportedly observed a bundle of heroin in his hand and which he tried to put back in his pocket. The suspected heroin was seized and Derydt was taken into custody.

At the police station, Derydt was placed in a holding cell, mirandized and advised the interview was being recorded. Derydt told police he doesn’t deal drugs, but people do contact him when they need stuff – drugs – and that he “helps people out.”

During the interview, police said it was obvious that Derydt was being deceptive about his involvement with the sale and distribution of heroin and crystal meth. Then, when asked for consent to search his phone, Derydt reportedly began screaming, saying they only wanted more information to “fry” him.

Police advised Derydt that if in fact he wasn’t dealing drugs, he would have nothing to worry about to which he commented that it would be the same charge because he’s getting larger amounts from people. For example, he said he’d recently purchased one ounce of crystal meth from someone in Curwensville but it was for a friend.

Police advised that a search warrant would be obtained for his phone, which caused Derydt to become agitated again. The interview was terminated and the officer started paperwork to file criminal charges against Derydt, and have him incarcerated.

As Derydt screamed in the holding cell, police advised he was being detained until the paperwork was completed and that he wouldn’t be free to leave. Derydt became agitated, screaming at police and breaking a department shackle.

Derydt was advised of the arraignment process and calmed down. State parole was also contacted and placed Derydt under a detainer, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Derydt was then housed in Clearfield County Jail on the charges.