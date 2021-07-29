ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A mother and daughter from Clearfield who received over $60,000 from a medical assistance program through fraud, both pleaded guilty to felony charges Monday during sentencing court.

Deborah A. Dunsmore, 69, and Jessica M. Miller, 46, each will serve nine to 18 months on house arrest followed by seven years probation and pay over $30,000 in restitution on charges of conspiracy and Medicaid fraud.

It was noted that house arrest was given to allow Miller to continue her employment and pay restitution within her period of supervision.

According to the affidavit, Miller submitted time cards with false information to the program, indicating she was providing patient care to her mother at her home in Clearfield beginning in December of 2012 and ending July 21, 2019.

The total hours submitted was over 6,713.

In an interview with investigators from the attorney general’s office, Miller admitted she billed for nine to 24 hours each week when she was actually only working four hours per week.

She explained they split the paychecks between them until March of 2015 when Miller started giving all of the money to Dunsmore.

Dunsmore confirmed to agents that Miller was only helping her about four hours each week and that she was aware Miller was submitting fraudulent timesheets with additional hours.

She also admitted that they were splitting the funds until March of 2015 when Miller gave her all the money she received from the program.