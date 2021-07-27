CURWENSVILLE – After back-to-back All-State selections for 2021, Curwensville Area High School graduate, Abby Pentz, is now set to continue her softball career at Penn State DuBois of the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC).

This past season, Pentz hit .600 with 14 doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

In high school overall, she hit .489 with 108 hits, 31 doubles, 13 triples, seven home runs, 69 RBIs, 94 runs scored and 40 runs scored.

Along the way, she racked up District 9 All-Star selections in 2019 and 2021, Progressland and Mo-Valley League All-Star selections in 2019 and 2021 and was All-State as an infielder in 2019 while becoming an All-State outfielder this past season.

“I am just so blessed,” Pentz said. “I am not one to make this all known and never expected to have this success. I am proud of myself for setting goals and pushing myself with extra hours of practice a few times per week.”

Pentz started playing softball for the first time in fourth grade. But she is not just an accomplished athlete, but also musician, playing two different instruments, the flute and piccolo, in the Curwensville marching band.

As for her future career, she is hopeful to become an educator and is studying early childhood and special education.

Though Penn State DuBois does not offer this degree in particular, there are a collection of Penn State campuses that do. As for now, she is ready to begin a new chapter in life with one of the best softball programs in the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA).

In 2021, the Nittany Lions of Penn State DuBois had a strong season with a 27-13 record and a fourth-place finish in the USCAA Small College World Series.

The program features a collection of District 9 and District 6 talent that are familiar to the area, an aspect that Pentz admits was important in her decision to play there.

“The tour I went on was great and it just had that homey feel to it. I went on tour with some others with the softball program and everyone spoke so highly of Coach (Jason) Kern,” she said.

“I am excited to come in together as one with some familiar faces I played against in high school and to play for a program that has had some success.”

With Pentz being so close to home, she plans to volunteer her time as an assistant coach with the Lady Tide for the 2022 season, and credits Curwensville Head Softball Coach Allen Leigey for being one of the most positive role models in her life.

“I look up to Coach Leigey so much, and I am not sure if he even knows how much I admire him. He has changed my life so much and I was blessed to have him as my coach.”

Some other key mentors and role models in her life include Jason Butler and Eric Johnson, who have coached her throughout her softball career as well as her parents, Megan Fye and Andy Pentz.

“My family has been there for me since day one. Without them, God, and all my teammates and coaches, I would not be the athlete and person I am today,” she said. “God has really blessed me and my faith has and will continue to play a huge role in who I am.”

With school set to begin in a little south of one month, Curwensville fans will not have to travel far to see this former Lady Tide standout continue her days as an athlete.