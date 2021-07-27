CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man will be spending up to 10 years in state prison for dealing drugs in the local area.

Christopher Lee Poling, 34, of DuBois was arrested after a traffic stop in DuBois in January during which police found six pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of methamphetamine, four ounces of psychedelic mushroom, over $5,000 in cash and drug traffic paraphernalia in his vehicle, according to a previous press release from District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

On Monday Poling pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine (217.9 grams), felony dealing in proceeds of unlawful acts and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was sentenced to serve five to 10 years in state prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Poling’s vehicle was pulled over because one of his headlights was out.

When Poling rolled down the window, an officer sensed a strong smell of marijuana even though he was wearing an N95 mask. The officer asked where it was coming from and Poling said he didn’t know.

Another officer arrived on the scene and they had Poling step out of the Jeep.

He was asked if he had any marijuana on his person. He replied that he did and indicated he had a bag of marijuana in his pants pocket.

The bag also had a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

After Poling was taken into custody, he agreed to answer questions and stated that he had a pound of marijuana in the back of the vehicle.

The vehicle was towed and a search warrant obtained to fully check the vehicle for drugs.

The search uncovered a sandwich bag and small bags of methamphetamine, 13 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, more methamphetamine, a bag of mushrooms, drug packaging material, over $5,000 in cash and a digital scale, according to the report.