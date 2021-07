ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lynne Bevak, 50, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday morning, July 24, 2021, at her home following a sudden illness. Born November 12, 1970, in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of Anthony and Judith Ann Hetrick Bevak. She was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was a phlebotomist […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jennifer-lynne-bevak/