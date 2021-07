ADVERTISEMENT

Faller’s Furniture is looking for two warehouse and delivery professionals. As a delivery professional at Faller’s Furniture, you must: have a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record be able to lift 75 lbs. have basic knowledge and/or experience using tools work well with others as well as the public be willing to work weekdays and weekends be able […]

