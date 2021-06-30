By Annie Lynn for GANT News

Following a year without an event, the Curwensville Days Celebration is back for 2021. The committee has worked diligently to get everything together for the festivities, and put together an impressive program for the week.

The official celebration will open on July 11 with a Vespers Service at 6 p.m. Before the service, the band, “Not Ashamed,” will be performing at 4 p.m. Following the service, the Curwensville General Federation of Women’s Club will present the Citizen of the Year award to a deserving Curwensville resident.

Kathy’s School of Dance will provide the July 12 entertainment from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. From 8 p.m. – 10 p.m., DJ Stew will provide music.

Lynn Norris will give a Zumba presentation on July 13 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. followed by Matt Day, who will be on stage from 8 p.m. – 11 pm.

Entertainment for July 14, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., will be announced at a later date and from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m., the Sharpstones will be featured.

A fiddler’s contest will be featured beginning a 6 p.m. in front of the band shell on July 15, and then Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band will entertain from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

On July 16, the Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. will hold a blood mobile. Then, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. on July 16, Butch Mann from the Pennsylvania State Police K-9 Unit will present a demonstration with his dogs. And from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m., The Moore Brothers will be the featured entertainment.

July 17, the Curwensville Lions Club and the Curwensville Women’s Club will sponsor the Susquehanna Classic 5-K run and walk and 10K race. A car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the awards being presented at 4 p.m.

The annual firemen’s parade starts at 6 p.m. at the Riverview Bank on State Street and will follow the route from State Street to Susquehanna Avenue, and then follow Susquehanna Avenue to the park where the awards will be presented.

At the Curwensville Days booth, the Cutest Baby and Precious Pets contests will be held all week. The winners of the contests will be contacted on Friday night. Also, free giveaways will be held all week at the Curwensville Days booth.

Many food vendors will be open in the park, waiting to satisfy the food cravings of the many visitors. These include; Larry’s Bar-B-Que, Jimmy’s Ice Cream, Kent’s Concession, Stromboli Land, Dimmick’s Rolled Ice Cream, Rico’s stands, Brody’s Bar-B-Que, Marco’s Pizza, Mark Jackson’s Famous Pretzels, Num Num Treats, Boy Scouts Funnel Cakes, Queen Bee Drinks, and Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Booth.

Retail vendors who will be on hand include face painting and temporary tattoos, essential oils, Pink Zebra, CareerLink, Children’s Aid Society and Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and others.

Admission to the park is free, as is the entertainment. The Curwensville Days Committee invites everyone to come to Irvin Park and meet old friends and make new ones while supporting the community celebration.

Committee President, Martha Tozer, thanks all the members of the Curwensville Days committee: Missy Sloppy, Sandy Bowery, Jessica Komonczi, Rose Fye and Dawn Smith.

She also thanks Yvonne Lehman from WOK!W for all of her help, and Shelia Williams and Shaina Franson, who helped in the background this year, noting without the committee there would be no festival.

Tozer also said that if any Curwensville resident is interested in helping with the celebration, please contact her at 814-236-1980. She noted they can always use new ideas and new people to help.