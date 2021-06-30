SNOW SHOE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that its Route 144 bridge near Snow Shoe will reopen by the end of the day on Wednesday, June 30.

Work on the bridge resumed in mid-March and an alternating traffic pattern across the bridge has been in place since then. Once both lanes are open, the temporary traffic signals will be turned off and eventually removed.

The bridge spans Interstate 80 about a mile east of Snow Shoe. Crews began working since last June to replace the bridge in a half-width configuration.

The northbound half of the bridge was replaced in 2020 and work to replace the southbound half is winding down now.

All work is anticipated to be completed by July 15. Through mid-July, some general cleanup work and seeding will be performed at the Route 144 work site using roadway flaggers for traffic control.

Lane restrictions will remain on I-80 through July 15 for pier repairs. Restrictions are removed each Thursday for weekend travel.

Overall, the project included deck, parapet, and abutment replacement, as well as substructure repairs and a small amount of roadway paving and guide rail updates.

The deck surface will be paved under a separate contract. Swank Construction Company LLC of New Kensington is the contractor on this $2.35 million project.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan.

The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.