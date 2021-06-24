ADVERTISEMENT

HYDE – A trail derailed at around 6:52 p.m. Thursday evening in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County.

According to the Hyde Fire Co., nine or 10 grain rail cars derailed and got cockeyed, completely blocking the roadway at the intersection of Fullerton Street and Airstream Way in Hyde.

RJ Corman Railroad Group has equipment en route to remove the last rail car that is still blocking the rail crossing. Fullerton Street – in and out of Hyde – will remain shut down for at least a couple of hours.

Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough Fire Police and Clearfield Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist RJ Corman. No further information is available at this time.

Photos are courtesy of Dawn Winters.