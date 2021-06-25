The Board of Directors of the Clearfield County Historical Society has decided to reopen its Alexander Research Center, at 511 Van Valzah Ave., in Clearfield, adjacent to the Kerr House Museum.

The available hours are Thursdays and Sundays, from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., beginning Thursday, July 8. The center will be closed on Labor Day weekend.

The center houses historical and genealogical books, microfilm reels and a wide variety of printed and visual materials to enable researchers and visitors.

Due to lesser but ongoing COVID concerns, the board will reopen the Research Center with conditions.

The board’s reasoning for the conditional reopening is to protect members of its all-volunteer staff, some of whom have personal health concerns, which may be intensified by a possible COVID or variant infection.

The center receives visitors and researchers from throughout Pennsylvania and the United States from which possible COVID variants may still be present.

The board also expressed concerns for the health and safety of local researchers. The conditions for reopening are as follows:

Researchers and visitors must make an appointment on a first come, first serve basis in order to use the center.

Appointments can be made by calling 814-768-7318. Visitors will be asked to leave their contact information with the center’s voice mail to confirm their requested date of appointment.

A limit of six researchers/visitors will be in place to ensure social distancing as the Research Center’s room design space is limited.

Masks must be worn for the duration of the time spent inside the Research Center.

The board requests, but does not mandate, that fully-vaccinated persons come inside the center.

The board expressed its regret for such conditions and looks forward to a return to a free access to the center, as was done in the past. Members are also deeply grateful for the public’s cooperation.

As a reminder, the Kerr House Museum at 104 E. Pine St., in Clearfield, is open public visitation on Thursdays and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Admission is free of charge and self-guided tour brochures are available. Individuals and families of all ages are welcome.

The museum is displaying local artifacts that reflect old fashioned and Victorian era funeral rights.

A small room has been set aside as a Mourning Room to show how county residents displayed, buried and mourned their deceased family and friends.

The Music/Sports/Local Political Memorabilia Room has been painted and rearranged. The room contains a fascinating show of local community and school athletic artifacts as well as those of community bands.

Political campaign materials from various county residents who sought elected office are also on display.