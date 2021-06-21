CLEARFIELD – Greg Hallstrom Sr. is no stranger to service.

He’s an electrician by trade for his family business, Hallstrom Electric. But this trade alone is not all that the Clearfield native gives back to his community that means so much.

Hallstrom is also a successful bar and restaurant owner at Buster’s in Clearfield, and along with being a volunteer firefighter, he manages the Clearfield County Fair.

And if that’s not enough, he hosts an annual charitable golf tournament each summer to benefit a local individual or family in need.

To say that Hallstrom is busy may just be an understatement. However, his jobs and roles are not for his benefit or namesake, but rather his employees and the community he loves.

“There is a quote I like to share with people,” Hallstrom shared, “and that is ‘I am not here to get what I can, but to put back whatever I can.’”

While the last year and some odd months have not been easy for Hallstrom and his employees, they have rallied and received incredible support from the community, at Buster’s in particular.

“The community has come out and done so much for us,” Hallstrom said. “Without the support of this community, we truly would have closed.”

Meanwhile, they’re starting to get some electrical projects and business back, and Hallstrom even continues to work alongside his father, Dave, who is 83 years young to this day.

He lists his father as his number one supporter, mentor and inspiration. “My dad got me into volunteering for the Clearfield County Fair and fire department.

“He doesn’t stop working and moving, and people say to me ‘he’s like the Energizer Bunny’ because he never runs out of energy. It’s amazing how hard he continues to work at 83.”

That strong work ethic he inherited from his father is something he says has made him the business owner and entrepreneur he has become today.

Over the years, he’s had some very full work days, working for the family business and also at Buster’s where he’s still involved with day-to-day operations.

“I am only as good as the people working for me,” he said. “I may be the boss, but I am only there because of the good and hard-working people I have working for me.”

The pandemic was challenging for Buster’s like many other service-based businesses and restaurants, but Hallstrom’s collection of workers made use of the time to cross-train in various areas.

“All our employees learned to be cooks,” he said, “and so we were able to keep them working a good amount through that time, as well. I can’t say enough about the people who work for me.”

Previously, Hallstrom’s father served as the fair manager for 10 years, and he was able to get Hallstrom involved many years ago, as well.

For over 20 years, Hallstrom has been a board member with 15 of those years as manager. The family tradition continues as his son, Greg, now a member, marks three generations of service.

Hallstrom has also organized a charitable golf tournament for over 20 years to surprise a local individual or family in need with the proceeds. The outing celebrated another year this past weekend.

“Greg is dedicated to making … Clearfield County a better place,” said Hallstrom’s nomination. “His service to the community is both felt and important.

“But this Hometown Hero firmly believes that it’s those by his side that help him serve the community in so many special ways.”