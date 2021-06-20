ADVERTISEMENT

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) is pleased to announce Jacob Vaux as its Outstanding Student for the 2020-21 school year.

Jacob is a CCCTC graduate of the Diesel Equipment Maintenance and Repair program. During his time at CCCTC, he was an honor student and also selected as the outstanding student within his program.

In order to become the outstanding student of the year at CCCTC, a student must first be nominated by a staff member at CCCTC.

Once they are nominated, the student must provide a resume, a letter of recommendation from the CCCTC staff member that nominated them, two additional letters of recommendation and their home school and CCCTC grades.

Students were also required to prepare and give a speech on stepping stones. CCCTC is proud of Jacob for all of his accomplishments and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Pictured, from left, are: Matthew, diesel instructor; Jacob Vaux, Jacob’s father; Fred Redden, executive director; Vaux, Outstanding Student; Todd Jeffries, JOC vice chairperson; Danielle Vaux, Jacob’s mother; Ron Matchock, superintendent of record; and Jeff Shaffer, JOC chairperson.