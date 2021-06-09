ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A local man is wanted by Lawrence Township police following a domestic incident Wednesday morning in Clearfield.

According to a news release, at 6:08 a.m., officers were called to a domestic incident on 19th Street where a firearm had been discharged.

It was also reported that the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Ralph Best of Woodland, had fled the scene.

Upon further investigation, police found Best entered the female’s residence and a domestic occurred.

It escalated and allegedly resulted in a firearm being aimed at the female. A struggle ensued and the firearm discharged before Best fled.

Police have obtained a warrant for Best on charges of burglary, aggravated assault, trespassing, possession of firearms prohibited and related offenses.

Anyone with information about Best’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 814-765-1647/48.