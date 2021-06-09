ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., June 9, there were 496 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,206,935.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,626 (+3) total cases since March of 2020 and 150 deaths while 21,999 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,304 were confirmed and 2,322 were probable.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of May 28 – June 3 is 2.9 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 27,417 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,652,121 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 96 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.