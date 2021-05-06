CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield couple with four children, who are facing charges for having deplorable conditions in their home, waived their rights to preliminary hearings during centralized court Wednesday.

Stephanie Lynn Swanson, 33, and Mikhail Bloom Greenland, 33, were both charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of children after police received a report from someone who observed feces on the floor and smelled urine at their Hughes Avenue home.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when police arrived to check out the allegations, they saw numerous bags of garbage on the front porch. Swanson responded to their knock on the door and allowed them inside the home.

In the criminal complaint, an officer described the conditions as “deplorable” with old food on the floor and garbage scattered throughout the residence.

Their two young children were reportedly naked and had dirty faces while two teenage children were asleep on the couch.

“There was a path (in the garbage) large enough for someone to walk from the living room into the dining area,” the officer noted.

Swanson reportedly stated that she had just cleaned the house the night before.

Officers also allegedly saw old stains of food/liquid on the carpet and several “unknown substances” spilled on the tables, floor and various toys.

In addition, the report lists that the bathroom had feces smeared on the wall: the kitchen floor was wet with unknown substances sticking to it: the kitchen smelled of rotten and/or spoiled food: a spare room had three or four mattresses with things piled on top including more garbage and old food.

In one corner of the spare room there was a pile of dirt and food that “appeared to have been swept into a pile,” police said.

A woman located in another bedroom had an active warrant through the state police.

She explained she had only stayed there one night but she was concerned for the welfare of the children. She went on to say that she used the last of her money to buy pizza for the family’s dinner the previous day.

An employee with Children, Youth and Family Services noted that there was only a small amount of food in the refrigerator that appeared to be spoiled. CYS released the children to their grandmother.

The affidavit also notes that in Jan. 2016, police had executed a search warrant at a previous residence of Swanson and Greenland on Clearfield Street as part of investigation into the sale of methamphetamine and Subutex.

Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack and CYS were both summoned to the home with Mack issuing citations for sanitary violations.

At that time, neither Swanson or Greenland were charged with endangering the welfare of children but they were sentenced on drug charges.

Swanson received one year probation while Greenland was given 90 days to one year in jail with three years consecutive probation, according to online court documents. Both Swanson and Greenland are free on $5,000, unsecured bail.