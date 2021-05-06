By Annie Lynn for GANT News

The Clearfield Elks had to cancel their High Country Arts and Crafts Fair last year due to COVID. However, they are up and ready to go this year to continue the 32-year tradition.

William and Beverly Lawhead, who have headed the event since its beginning, are working hard to get everything in order for 2021.

Bill Lawhead noted that several things have changed, one being the date, which was usually the Sunday after the Fourth of July. This year, the show will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Another change is the location, which in former years was S.B. Elliot State Park. Lawhead stated that, due to continued COVID concerns, they thought it was better to move it to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds in the grove area.

He also said some fairground streets will be closed to accommodate the 140-150 venders they are expecting. He added that they are hoping the COVID pandemic will be cared for by then.

Lawhead continued, noting that only Pennsylvania vendors are accepted and they can sell only hand-made items. There will be one food vendor, that being the Clearfield BPO Elks No. 540.

All proceeds from the food sales will go into a distribution fund to help 26 different charities in the Clearfield area like the Salvation Army and Area Agency on Aging. He said they are pushing about $200,000 raised for local charities through the years.

Lawhead said they have had a really positive response this year and people are already contacting them about it and are ready to go. However, a couple of regular vendors are passing the event this year because they love the location of S.B. Elliot State Park. They hope to return in 2022.

All vendors must pre-register for their spot in the High Country event. Contracts will be mailed out, possibly in the next three weeks.

Hopeful vendors can contact the Lawhead’s by e-mail at blawhead@atlanticbb.net. Two hundred contracts will be sent out, and Lawhead said it is on a first come first serve basis. He added they do keep a list of potential vendors.

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy a day of shopping and fellowship.