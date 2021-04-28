ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Jefferson County reported five new COVID-19 cases as of April 28. The county’s total number of cases has reached 3,194, and the death toll remains at 95. The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 28, there were 3,686 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing […]

