HARRISBURG, Pa. – During their meeting on Wednesday, the Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education approved two integration plans that will bring six universities, including Clarion University, together into two regional universities. The plans will restructure six universities into two combinations of three. The integrated institutions would be California, Clarion, and Edinboro universities in the western […]

