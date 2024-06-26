ST. MARYS – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. will be performed by the Elk County Council on the Arts’ (ECCOTA) Summer Theater Camp students this Friday, June 28 at the St. Marys Area High School Carpin Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film.

The Summer Theater Camp cast includes 58 students led by camp director Mr. Adam Brooks.

Beauty and the Beast JR. tells the story of Belle (played by Terra Hnath), an adventurous young girl, and the Beast (played by Jacob Posciask), her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell.

In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible.

Beauty and the Beast JR. features classic songs from the Academy Award®-winning film score such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony®-nominated Broadway musical.

Admission to the performance is free and open to the public, but donations at the door are appreciated. Donations help ECCOTA provide merit-based scholarships to theater camp students each year, as well as supporting free and low-cost summer art programming for Elk County youth.

Concessions will be available. Due to ongoing construction at the front of the SMAHS building, all parking for the performance will be at the St. Marys Area Middle School parking lot.

Handicapped parking will be available at the side of the High School building, though limited. Entrance to the building will only be allowed on the Middle School side. Signage will help direct everyone.

The Elk County Council on the Arts is a 501(c) non-profit organization founded in 1984 as a center for the development of arts and culture in Elk County.

ECCOTA provides a variety of opportunities to participate in the arts for the area’s residents. Classes and workshops for adults and children are offered including the annual summer youth theater camp. New programs and exhibits are offered regularly.