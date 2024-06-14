BUFFINGTON TWP., Pa. – Troopers are searching for a missing Clearfield-area man last known to be residing in the Dilltown area of Indiana County.

Richard M. Donahue, 46, was reported missing by his family after family members have been unable to contact him and believe he may be at special risk of harm.

Donahue was last known to reside at a residence along Route 403 Highway South in Buffington Township, but may be in the Cambria, Clearfield, or Indiana County areas.

He is described as a white, non-Hispanic male, 6’01” tall and 225 lbs. with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960 or 9-1-1.