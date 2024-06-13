CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man accused of giving the staff at a doctor’s office methamphetamine as a “gift” pleaded guilty to drug charges Monday.

Robert Joesph Styk, 45, reportedly was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to serve four months to one year in the county jail with three years concurrent probation for felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance in relation to his actions on March 23, 2023.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City police were called to the Medical Arts Building because a man had brought in a few “gifts” with one of them being a white crystalline substance that was suspected methamphetamine.

The gifts reportedly included a vase with six orange roses, a Holy Bible: Rastafarian edition, a typed letter addressed to an employee, a card saying “Happy Administrative Professional Day” with the substance enclosed in a wrapper, a small blue note pad with religious verses written on it, and an envelope with “thank you” to the staff and “you all matter equally” written on it.

They identified Styk as the one who dropped off these items at the office.

After they opened the card, and a white crystalline powder fell out of it, they contacted security who then called police.

The staff noted that sometimes patients do leave gifts for staff members, but the employee referred to was not in the office that day.

A review of security footage showed Styk entering the building and then the office before leaving, police said.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 0.10 grams, according to the criminal complaint.