Toughkenamon, PA – On the heels of a recent state investment in 10 Pennsylvania airports, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll, and the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday unveiled a new Aviation Economic Impact Calculator that will allow airports to view the economic impact of potential facility updates and activities.

The event was held at New Garden Flying Field in Chester County at a recently completed nearly $1 million terminal expansion project that was made possible with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2023-24 budget and the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“As chair of the Pennsylvania chapter of the Aerospace States Association, I’m excited to highlight the tremendous economic impact that the aerospace and aviation industries have on the Commonwealth,” said Davis.

“Pennsylvania’s public-use airports are a vital part of our transportation infrastructure, and we’re making smart, strategic investments in our airports to create even more jobs and economic growth.”

PennDOT created the new tool to allow Pennsylvania’s 120 public-use airports to calculate updated impacts for their facility based on changes in airport activity, business tenants and visitor spending.

The calculator produces estimates of economic impact, including employment, payroll and output.

PennDOT encourages airports to join a training webinar on Tuesday, June 25, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. to learn about the tool. Meeting information is on the department’s Web site .

“This new resource and this project are prime examples of the Shapiro Administration’s laser focus on growing our economy through transportation,” Carroll said.

“Pennsylvania’s aviation industry provides significant economic benefits and we’re pleased to help make it easier for them to plan for and increase their regional impact.”

The New Garden Flying Field (FAA identifier N57) project demonstrates Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to local economies after last year’s state budget secured an additional $1.6 million for aviation, building to a total of $8 million over five state fiscal years.

Additionally, Pennsylvania airports will receive over $70 million each year from the BIL through 2026 and the Governor’s commitment ensures that PennDOT can match those funds.

“These grants not only invest in the physical infrastructure of our airports, but also in strengthening safety and improving efficiency and accessibility for travelers, and help the economy thrive,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E.??

The airport’s terminal project was made possible by $859,138 in BIL funding, $64,046 in state funding and $31,416 in local funding.

The 2,000 square-foot terminal expansion provided a public lounge, ADA improvements, and additional storage space. The airport hired a new receptionist and mechanic because of the expansion.

“Starting with New Garden Township in 2009 as the Aviation Director, I was the only airport employee. We now have 12 employees and eight independent contractors making up our Aviation Team,” New Garden Aviation Director Jonathan Martin said.

“This BIL terminal project has given us the opportunity to modernize and update our Aviation Center with much needed ADA compliant bathrooms, electrical utilities, storage, and easy access for visiting public.

“Aviation has a bright future at N57 and we look forward to continuing the goal of becoming not just an airport in the community but a pillar of our community, driving the aviation economic engine within the region.”

Pennsylvania’s robust aviation industry employs over 226,000 people, provides nearly $12.5 billion in payroll and employment benefits and has a $34 billion annual economic impact.

In addition to providing travel options, airports also facilitate services such as air cargo and freight, police and law enforcement, emergency medical services, firefighting and disaster and emergency response.

For more information on aviation in Pennsylvania visit www.penndot.pa.gov .

