DUBOIS – A DuBois Redevelopment Authority Cooperation Agreement was addressed at Monday night’s DuBois City Council meeting.

Sandy Township/DuBois City Manager Shawn Arbaugh indicated that he did not recommend executing the cooperation agreement with the Redevelopment Authority.

He said it would be “tough” to try to manage an RA employee as his time is split between two different entities that sometimes have conflicting goals.

Currently, the city’s Web site lists authority employees as Director Joe Mitchell and Becky Hoover, who recently resigned from her secretary position.

CDBG work done under the agreement will be completed by the city or other third-party groups, such as Urban Designs, which is already under contract to do some of the city’s CDBG work.

There was no action taken to continue or re-enter the agreement.

Assistant Public Works Director

Council did vote, 3-2, to eliminate the position of assistant public works director, which according to the city Web site, is held by Mitchell.

Voting in favor were Mayor Pat Reasinger, along with Council Members Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand. Opposing were Council Members Jim Aughenbaugh and Shane Dietz.

Arbaugh noted the position elimination would take effect Aug. 30, and that it was being done to free up monies for other positions.

Sandy Township’s public works director and the city/township engineer will assist the public works director until the DuBois/Sandy consolidation.

The current city/township engineer’s last day is the first week of July.

When asked about post-consolidation plans, Arbaugh said the public works director’s position would be split between water & sewer and city proper. The two would work together.

He also said that Sandy Township currently does not have a public works director but is trying to hire one, and once hired, they would train under the city’s public works director.