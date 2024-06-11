CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man has been arrested on a second set of sexual assault charges.

Taylor J. English, 29, was charged Monday by Clearfield state police with felony sexual assault (two counts) and aggravated indecent assault (two counts), felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent assault. He’s housed in county jail with bail set at $25,000, monetary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, English committed sexual assaults against a 16-year-old girl on two occasions—June 23 and again June 24 of last year—in wooded locations in Lawrence and Girard townships.

Both times the victim asked English to stop and he would not. She reported having suffered injuries as a result of the second assault.

The victim provided incident details to state police June 25, 2023, noting English was a co-worker.

State police interviewed English on Oct. 8, 2023 and he denied having any form of sexual relations or contact with the victim.

A forensic DNA analysis, dated Nov. 16, 2023, concluded that the DNA profile collected from English matched the DNA profile obtained from the seminal fluid in the cutting from the victim’s sweatshirt.

English was first arrested in May by Clearfield Regional police for allegedly raping a different teenage co-worker, and then threatening to kill her “whole family” if she told anyone what he’d done to her. Click here to read previous news coverage.

For this, he’s charged with felony rape-forcible compulsion, criminal attempt-involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, intimidation of victim/witness, sexual assault and possession of firearm prohibited; misdemeanor corruption of minors, indecent assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct; and one summary.