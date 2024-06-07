State College — Invent Penn State is proud to announce the launch of Customer Discovery 101, a free, self-guided online program designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs in starting and growing their businesses.

This innovative resource provides essential tools and knowledge to help new business owners understand their customers, set clear objectives and develop strategies that align with market needs.

Customer Discovery 101 is for anyone with business ideas looking to get started, as well as those with existing small businesses looking to develop new products or services or to expand into new markets.

The program covers key aspects of the entrepreneurial journey, including identifying target markets, validating business ideas and creating value propositions that resonate with potential customers.

“We are excited to offer this valuable resource to the community,” said Annie Hughes, Annie Hughes, statewide coordinator of the Invent Penn State LaunchBox & Innovation Network.

“Customer Discovery 101 is designed to be accessible and practical, helping entrepreneurs build a strong foundation for their businesses.

“We believe this program will be especially helpful for those in rural areas who may not have easy access to traditional business support services.”

The online program includes interactive modules, video tutorials, and practical exercises, making it an engaging and effective tool for entrepreneurs at any stage of their business development.

Participants can progress through the material at their own pace, allowing them to tailor their learning experience to their specific needs and schedules. Invent Penn State’s Customer Discovery 101 is part of the broader mission to foster entrepreneurship and innovation across Pennsylvania through the LaunchBox and Innovation Network.

By providing free, high-quality educational resources, Invent Penn State aims to empower individuals to turn their business ideas into reality and contribute to the economic growth of their communities.

Customer Discovery 101 is funded by a portion of the federal funding Penn State received for the Industry 4.0 initiative to economically empower central Pennsylvania’s workforce.

Additional funding for this programming was made available through congressionally directed spending with support from the PA Congressional Delegation.

Invent Penn State encourages all PA business owners or perspective business owners to learn more about the program at CD101.launchbox.psu.edu.