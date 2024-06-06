CLEARFIELD – It’s officially fair and festival season in Clearfield County.

Tuesday County Commissioner Tim Winters encouraged residents to enjoy the various local fairs and festivals this summer, as well as to follow Visit Clearfield County’s webpage and Facebook for the latest event information.

“There are many things so take the opportunity to enjoy them,” stated Winters, adding these events also “bring a lot of people back home.”

Upcoming fairs/festivals include:

June 7, Cruise the Past, Downtown Clearfield. Cruising played a big part of the Passport Radio generation. And, it’s coming back for one night only. Cars, trucks, minivans and classics are invited to Cruise the Past in downtown Clearfield from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.