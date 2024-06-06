CLEARFIELD – It’s officially fair and festival season in Clearfield County.
Tuesday County Commissioner Tim Winters encouraged residents to enjoy the various local fairs and festivals this summer, as well as to follow Visit Clearfield County’s webpage and Facebook for the latest event information.
“There are many things so take the opportunity to enjoy them,” stated Winters, adding these events also “bring a lot of people back home.”
Upcoming fairs/festivals include:
- June 7, Cruise the Past, Downtown Clearfield. Cruising played a big part of the Passport Radio generation. And, it’s coming back for one night only. Cars, trucks, minivans and classics are invited to Cruise the Past in downtown Clearfield from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- June 7-9, Clearfield Riverfront Festival, Lower Witmer Park. There will be live music, food vendors, canoeing and kayaking events, fireworks, arts, crafts and so much more.
- June 14-16, DuBois Days, DuBois City Park. There will be family-fun entertainment, live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, games and more.
- June 15, Coalport Street Fair, Main Street, Coalport, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be a variety of food and merchandise vendors, as well as a Kid’s Korner with games, face painting, a bounce house, an obstacle course and a petting zoo.
- June 19-22, Curwensville Days, Irvin Park, Curwensville. The four-day festival event features live entertainment, food vendors and more.
- June 22-23, 76th annual Strawberry Festival, Bigler YMCA. There will be kid’s games, face painting, music, fireworks and more.
- June 30-July 6, Osceola Mills Carnival and Parade, Osceola Mills Park. The 102nd annual Firemen’s Fair in Osceola Mills returns. There will be a car show Sunday, June 30, with the carnival opening Monday, July 1, and running a full week until Saturday, July 6, with nightly entertainment.
- July 10-13, Philipsburg Heritage Days, Front Street, Philipsburg. There will be vendors, food, live music and so much more.
- July 12-20, Clearfield County Fair, Clearfield County Fairgrounds. There will be fun for the entire family, livestock competitions, daily entertainment, exhibits, children’s activities, commercial vendors, agricultural exhibits, rides, music, parade, fireworks, a wide variety of food vendors and attractions.
- July 20-21, Frenchville Picnic, St. Marys Catholic Church, Frenchville. It’s a great community event and a homecoming for many. Enjoy the music, food and seeing old friends and relatives. The unique French heritage of this rural area is still being kept alive, and found under the trees in the picnic grove. Free admission, parking and entertainment.
- July 25-27, Houtzdale Days, Houtzdale. The three-day event features food, vendors and more.
- Aug. 2-3, Central PA Mountains Food & Music Fest, Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Come and enjoy this free two days filled with music, artisans, hand-made goods, food and beverages. This event is dedicated to small, artisanal handcrafted producers of specialty foods and goods made and sourced throughout the region. Come enjoy a pleasant day in the Grove. Please visit the Facebook page “Central PA Mountains Food & Music Fest” for updates.
- Aug. 8-10, The Upstage Music Fest, Clearfield County Fairgrounds. There will be live music with one day of rock followed by two days of “hardcore” metal and punk. The event will feature some of the best local, regional and national bands, along with food and retail vendors. Camping is available.
- Aug. 25, High Country Arts & Crafts Fair, Clearfield County Fairgrounds. There will be lots of beautiful arts and crafts made only by residents of Pennsylvania, live entertainment and a variety of food.