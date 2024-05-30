HARRISBURG – As part of its ongoing effort to protect Pennsylvania roadways, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have released the results of their annual Memorial Day Weekend enforcement detail.

During the four-day period from May 24 – 27, the PSP investigated 756 crashes that resulted in 181 injuries and six fatalities. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 46 of those crashes, one of which was fatal.

Troopers arrested 467 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 28,036 citations, including:

8,834 for speeding

1,234 for failing to wear a seat belt

172 for not securing children in safety seats.

Table 1: Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured DUI Crashes DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 2024 (4 days) 756 5 6 181 46 1 2023 (4 days) 651 3 4 142 59 0

Table 2: Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2024 (4 days) 467 8,834 172 1,234 17,796 2023 (4 days) 547 10,820 224 1,318 18,766

More information on 2024 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.