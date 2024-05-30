PENFIELD – Multiple upcoming programs have been planned at Parker Dam State Park, beginning Friday, May 31.

Friday, May 31

Birds and Coffee

9 a.m. – Park Office

Come out and enjoy a cup of bird friendly coffee and learn its importance. Then join us for a guided bird walk. Please bring your own cup.

Matchless Fire

8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Learn how to start a fire without matches, or a lighter. Fire by friction, flint and steel, and more. Then try your hand at sparking a fire yourself.

Saturday, June 1

Trail of New Giants Hike

10 a.m. – meet at the CCC Museum

Come join us for a guided hike along Trail of New Giants. Learn why the trail got its name and learn some of the history and benefits of the tornado that went through the area. Trail of New Giants is 1.2 miles long and is rated as more difficult.

E. Parachute Games

3 p.m. – Beach Area

Meet by the Beach House at the big parachute to play some parachute games with an environmental twist. All ages welcome.

Dandelions Are Beautiful

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

It is usually a love or hate thing. There are many who wage an annual war against Dandelion flowers growing in their yards, and there are those who enjoy them – for dinner. Learn more about this much-maligned wildflower and learn to perhaps embrace their worth.

Sunday, June 2

Owls at the Beach

3 p.m. – Beach House Steps

Learn about of Pennsylvania owls at this short program at the beach house steps. Myths, calls, adaptations.

Tea & Talk

7 p.m. – Beach House Steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.

