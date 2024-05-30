Glenn Todd White, 58, of Rochester, PA, departed from this world on Friday, May 24, 2024, in a valiant effort to rescue his cherished pet parrot, Miko. Born in Punxsutawney, PA on July 20th, 1965, Glenn was the beloved son of Sondra (Brundage) White and Ray White of Freeport. In July of 2009, he united his life with his devoted …

