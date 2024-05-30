CLEARFIELD – A former Lawrence Township Supervisor charged with driving under the influence, was placed into the ARD program Tuesday.

Brian Collins, 54, was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program for first-time offenders by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

Collins, who resigned his position in April, will have to pay $900 plus costs of prosecution, serve six months ARD probation, complete a drug/alcohol evaluation as well as the DUI School, and 60 hours of community service.

He must also pay $46.25 for each of two summary offenses.

His attorney, William A. Shaw Jr., had previously asked District Attorney Ryan Sayers to place Collins in the program, but because Collins was still a supervisor at that time, Sayers had refused. After Collins resigned, Sayers reconsidered, allowing him to apply for ARD.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 18, police saw a truck driven by Collins traveling east on Rockton Mountain Highway.

After the trooper noticed the truck touch the fog line and abruptly pull to the right side of the roadway, he initiated a traffic stop.

When he spoke with Collins, the officer noted that his eyes were blood shot and he could smell an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. He asked Collins if he had something to drink and he admitted he had one or two drinks.

Collins was then asked to exit the vehicle and undergo field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and to Penn Highlands DuBois for a blood test.

After the completion of his Miranda warnings, he was asked if he understood his rights. He replied that he was a Lawrence Township Supervisor and “this was the scoop of the police force.”

His blood test revealed his blood alcohol content to be .198.

Previous reports indicate that after the news of his arrest was made public, members of the community asked for his resignation.