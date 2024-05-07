CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man was sentenced Monday for his part in the theft of over $17,000 from a convenience store ATM.

Damion Scott McGary, 30, and Shad Lucas Bloom, 35, were both charged with the theft that occurred at a Curwensville store on April 14, 2023.

During court Monday, McGary was sentenced to four years probation for felony counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy/criminal trespass by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, according to a court employee.

It was noted that the judge only accepted the plea agreement after learning the investigating trooper agreed with it.

In July, Bloom pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy/burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief and was sentenced by Ammerman to serve one to six years in state prison.

Bloom had previous burglary convictions for breaking into four businesses in the Grampian/Curwensville area and received a state prison sentence of two-and-a-half to five years in 2007.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, as police were investigating the burglary, McGary was mentioned by the employees as a suspect who had seen the ATM being filled with cash.

McGary had done contracting work for the store, was aware the security cameras were disabled and was angry the owner had not paid him, they told authorities.

While police were looking for Bloom in an unrelated matter, they discovered he had been in contact with McGary.

When McGary was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, he had $510 in cash.

In an interview with investigators, McGary reportedly confessed to committing the burglary with Bloom.

He said Bloom broke into the store and took the cash from the ATM. Afterwards, he gave McGary $945 for being a look out and providing transportation to and from the scene.

McGary’s phone had several messages between McGary and Bloom, which confirmed McGary’s story, according to the criminal complaint.

McGary also pleaded guilty in a second case, to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. For this he was given one year concurrent probation.