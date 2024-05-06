SLIGO – In a rare regular season trip into District IX, the Curwensville softball team defeated Union/Allegheny Valley 12-3 on Monday Afternoon. The Lady Tide have just four district games scheduled and are 3-0 to date having defeated Brockway twice earlier.

Curwensville took control of the game early on, taking a 5-0 lead after the first half inning. Addison Butler led off the game with a single and was sacrificed to second by Addison Warren. The first run came home on Addison Siple’s single. Singles by Natalie Wischuck and Ava Olosky brought in the second run. Sydney Simcox drew a walk and Ava Hainsey singled for a 3-0 margin. Briah Peoples was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Emily Neeper sacrificed to center to bring Simcox home for the 5-0 advantage.

The Falcons scored twice in their half of the first using two walks and two singles. However, the visitors upped the score to 8-2 in the fourth. The offensive punch came from doubles by Warren and Siple, while Butler and Simcox added singles.

In the fifth inning, Peoples opened with a single and two outs later she scored on a Warren single. Warren later scored on an error off the bat of Siple for a 10-2 lead.

Both teams managed to add runs in the seventh. Curwensville opened up with Warren’s second double, an intentional walk to Siple, and a fly out to set the stage for two runs. Olosky then picked up both RBI’s with a single to set the score at 12-2.

A pair of singles and a sacrifice bunt by the Falcons ended the scoring at 12-3. The Lady Tide pushed its record to 13-4 while Union/AC Valley dropped to 6-5.

In the circle for the Tide, Siple held the Falcons in check by striking out 15 batters, scattering six hits and walking four. Curwensville bats slapped out 14 hits with Warren adding three hits including two doubles. Butler, Siple with a double, Wischuck, and Olosky all contributed two hits to the cause. Simcox, Hainsey, and Peoples had one hit each.

The Lady Tide will travel to Williamsburg Tuesday for a 4:30 start.

Score by Innings R H E

Curwensville – 500 320 2 12 14 0

Union/AC Valley – 200 000 1 3 6 4

CURWENSVILLE – 12

(RF) Addison Butler 5220, (2B) Addison Warren 4332, (P) Addison Siple 4322, (CR) Bella Wood 0000, (RF) Natalie Wischuck 5121, (CF) Ava Olosky 4122, (LF) Sydney Simcox 3111, (3B) Ava Hainsey 4011, (SS) Briah Peoples 1111, (1B) Emily Neeper 2001, (PH) Jenna McCartney 1000, (PH) Alaina Reitz 1000, TOTALS: AB 34, R 12, H 14, RBI 11.

UNION/AC VALLEY – 3

(SS) Alivya Hartzell 3100, (2B) Kya Wetzel 4110, (CF) Bella Ielase 3110, (1B) Ava Snyder 4011 (PH) Emerson Stevens 1000, (3B) Autumn Blystone 3032, (C) Maddy DeHart, (RF) Ashlyn Blystone 2000, (RF) Malia Page 1000, (LF) Brianna Anthony 2000, TOTALS: AB 25, R 3, H 6, RBI 3.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Curwensville – W – Siple 7 6 3 3 15 4 0

Union/AC Valley – L – Walzak 7 14 12 11 1 6 1

Batting

2B – Curwensville: Siple, Warren 2; U/AC Valley: Blystone. SB – Curwensville: Butler 2, Siple; U/AC Valley:Hartzell, Ielase, Anthony. HBP – Curwensville: Peoples; U/AC Valley: Dehart. E – U/AC Valley: Hartzell 2, Blystone 2.

SCHEDULE

MARCH Score W-L

25 @Moshannon Valley 9 – 0 1-0

26 Juniata Valley 7 – 6 2-0

APRIL

9 Williamsburg 5 – 0 3-0

15 Purchase Line 11 – 1 4-0

16 @Glendale 5 – 4 5-0

18 @Claysburg-Kimmel 0 – 6 5-1

20 Glendale 2 – 0 6-1

22 @Juniata Valley 3 – 7 6-2

23 Brockway 17 – 1 7-2

Brockway 12 – 0 8-2

25 @Mount Union 5 -11 8-3

27 North Star 16 – 1 9-3

North Star 15 – 0 10-3

29 @Purchase Line 12 – 0 11-3

30 Moshannon Valley 15 – 0 12-3

MAY

2 West Branch 0 – 8 12-4

6 @ Union/Allegheny-

Clarion Valley 12 – 3 13-4

7 @Williamsburg 4:30

13 @West Branch 4:30

14 Redbank Valley 4:30