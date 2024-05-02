CLEARFIELD COUNTY – Pennsylvania State Police at Clearfield are seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation into a growing number of copper thefts within Clearfield County.

According to a station-issued news release, several recent incidents include:

Around March 2, unknown actor(s) cut two aerial cables (one copper and one fiber) with the copper cable being stolen. This occurred on Douglas Road, between Ryan and Condon roads, in Knox Township.

Around April 6, unknown actor(s) cut two aerial copper cables, which were then stolen. The pole-mounted cables ran along a right-of-way near Curwensville Tyrone Highway, crossing over Hemlock Hollow Road, and towards Bloomington Glen Richey Highway in Pike Township.

Around April 19, unknown actor(s) cut one aerial copper cable, which was then stolen. The pole-mounted cable ran along Zion Road, between Condon and Joy Hill roads, in Knox Township.

Around April 26, unknown actor(s) cut one aerial copper cable, which was then stolen. The pole-mounted cable ran along Dupree Road, between Pea Vine and Arc roads, in Decatur Township.

“The vandalism and thefts have placed customers out of service and caused significant network damage to the communication infrastructure within the affected areas,” state police said.

“Such outages adversely affect critical communications associated with infrastructure, such as 911, police, fire/rescue and healthcare facilities.

“In addition to the loss of communication, the final repair costs for these incidents are expected to exceed $50.000.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police, Clearfield barracks, at 814-857-3800.