CLEARFIELD – Commonwealth University-Clearfield and the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging will host its last Life-long Learning Institute program for the spring semester on Tuesday, May 7.

The program, Spring Wildflowers, will be held from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the CU-Clearfield academic building, room A131 with presenter Dr. Harold Webster, professor emeritus at Penn State University.

Webster will review the basic flower anatomy that is useful for plant identification. If available, he will bring flowers to show and share for hands on identification.

To sign up for an upcoming session, call 814-765-2696, or for more information, visit www.ccaaa.net and choose “classes” then “Lifelong Learning Institute.” With ideas for a future session, call the Clearfield campus office at 814-765-0559.