Clyde Mario Salandra, age 85 a lifelong Brockway, PA resident, currently a resident of Williamsville, NY; died on Monday, April 29, 2024, at the Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital. Born on July 28, 1938, in Brockway, he was the son of the late Octavius and Angelina Mastri Salandra. On May 18, 1968, he was married to Carol Ann Meyer and she […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/clyde-mario-salandra/