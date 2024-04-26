CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Education Association recently organized a fundraiser to benefit eight local organizations that support students and their families in the Clearfield Area School District.

Called Casual for a Cause, the fundraiser invited Clearfield Area School District faculty, staff and administrators to contribute to each cause in exchange for dressing casually one Friday a month during the school year.

The event raised $8,720.00 which was divided among the eight local organizations. The fundraiser was coordinated by the CEA Community Outreach Committee.

Shown presenting a $1,085 check to Lisa Coval, director of Shaw Library, center; are Bethany Baughman, at left, and Tristan McGuire, CEA committee members.