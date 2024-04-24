CLEARFIELD – Tuesday was the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

According to the Clearfield County Election Central Web site, the county has 42,340 total registered voters. Of those, 12,843 are registered Democrat and 29,497 are registered Republican.

In Tuesday’s election, 11,842 ballots were cast with 3,513 being Democrat and 8,329 being Republican.

Total voter turnout was 27.97 percent with it being 27.35 percent and 28.24 percent among Democrats and Republicans, respectively.

Voters decided their candidates for U.S. President, Congress and Senate, as well as Pennsylvania Attorney General, Auditor General and Treasurer and state House and Senate.

Below is a complete list of Clearfield County’s election results.

Democrat

Federal Offices

President of the United States, 4-Year Term

Joseph R. Biden Jr., 2,704

Dean Phillips, 412

Write-in Totals, 266

U.S. Senator, 6-Year Term

Robert P. Casey Jr., 3,253

Write-in Totals, 67

U.S. Representative (15th District), 2-Year Term

Zach Womer, 3,068

Write-in Totals, 45

State Offices

Attorney General, 4-Year Term

Jack Stollsteimer, 389

Eugene Depasquale, 1,771

Joe Khan, 600

Keir Bradford-Grey, 210

Jared Solomon, 261

Write-in Totals, 26

Auditor General, 4-Year Term

Malcolm Kenyatta, 1,271

Mark Pinsley, 1,917

Write-in Totals, 26

State Treasurer, 4-Year Term

Ryan Bizzarro, 1,459

Erin Mcclelland, 1,797

Write-in Totals, 29

State Senator (35th District), 4-Year Term

Write-in Totals, 184

State Representative (73rd District), 2-Year Term

Write-in Totals, 117

State Representative, (75th District), 2-Year Term

Write-in Totals, 76

Republican

Federal Offices

President of the United States, 4-Year Term

Nikki R. Haley, 799

Donald J. Trump, 7,364

Write-in Totals, 69

U.S. Senator, 6-Year Term

Dave Mccormick, 7,736

Write-in Totals, 71

U.S. Representative (15th District), 2-Year Term

Glenn “GT” Thompson, 7,716

Write-in Totals, 80

State Offices

Attorney General, 4-Year Term

Dave Sunday, 5,101

Craig Williams, 2,300

Write-in Totals, 29

Auditor General, 4-Year Term

Tim Defoor, 7,168

Write-in Totals, 38

State Treasurer, 4-Year Term

Stacy Garrity, 7,285

Write-in Totals, 34

State Senator (35th District), 4-Year Term

Wayne Langerholc Jr., 7,345

Write-in Totals, 36

State Representative (73rd District), 2-Year Term

Dallas Kephart, 4,807

Write-in Totals, 15

State Representative, (75th District), 2-Year Term

Mike Armanini, 3,139

Write-in Totals, 17

These results reflect total write-in and absentee votes.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections.

For complete local election results, please visit the county’s election Web site.

For Pennsylvania state-wide election results, please visit: https://www.electionreturns.pa.gov/.