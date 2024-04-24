CLEARFIELD – Tuesday was the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
According to the Clearfield County Election Central Web site, the county has 42,340 total registered voters. Of those, 12,843 are registered Democrat and 29,497 are registered Republican.
In Tuesday’s election, 11,842 ballots were cast with 3,513 being Democrat and 8,329 being Republican.
Total voter turnout was 27.97 percent with it being 27.35 percent and 28.24 percent among Democrats and Republicans, respectively.
Voters decided their candidates for U.S. President, Congress and Senate, as well as Pennsylvania Attorney General, Auditor General and Treasurer and state House and Senate.
Below is a complete list of Clearfield County’s election results.
Democrat
Federal Offices
President of the United States, 4-Year Term
Joseph R. Biden Jr., 2,704
Dean Phillips, 412
Write-in Totals, 266
U.S. Senator, 6-Year Term
Robert P. Casey Jr., 3,253
Write-in Totals, 67
U.S. Representative (15th District), 2-Year Term
Zach Womer, 3,068
Write-in Totals, 45
State Offices
Attorney General, 4-Year Term
Jack Stollsteimer, 389
Eugene Depasquale, 1,771
Joe Khan, 600
Keir Bradford-Grey, 210
Jared Solomon, 261
Write-in Totals, 26
Auditor General, 4-Year Term
Malcolm Kenyatta, 1,271
Mark Pinsley, 1,917
Write-in Totals, 26
State Treasurer, 4-Year Term
Ryan Bizzarro, 1,459
Erin Mcclelland, 1,797
Write-in Totals, 29
State Senator (35th District), 4-Year Term
Write-in Totals, 184
State Representative (73rd District), 2-Year Term
Write-in Totals, 117
State Representative, (75th District), 2-Year Term
Write-in Totals, 76
Republican
Federal Offices
President of the United States, 4-Year Term
Nikki R. Haley, 799
Donald J. Trump, 7,364
Write-in Totals, 69
U.S. Senator, 6-Year Term
Dave Mccormick, 7,736
Write-in Totals, 71
U.S. Representative (15th District), 2-Year Term
Glenn “GT” Thompson, 7,716
Write-in Totals, 80
State Offices
Attorney General, 4-Year Term
Dave Sunday, 5,101
Craig Williams, 2,300
Write-in Totals, 29
Auditor General, 4-Year Term
Tim Defoor, 7,168
Write-in Totals, 38
State Treasurer, 4-Year Term
Stacy Garrity, 7,285
Write-in Totals, 34
State Senator (35th District), 4-Year Term
Wayne Langerholc Jr., 7,345
Write-in Totals, 36
State Representative (73rd District), 2-Year Term
Dallas Kephart, 4,807
Write-in Totals, 15
State Representative, (75th District), 2-Year Term
Mike Armanini, 3,139
Write-in Totals, 17
These results reflect total write-in and absentee votes.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections.
For complete local election results, please visit the county’s election Web site.
For Pennsylvania state-wide election results, please visit: https://www.electionreturns.pa.gov/.