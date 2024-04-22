ALEXANDRIA – Juniata Valley took full advantage of their second meeting with the Curwensville softball team to post a 7-3 victory on Monday afternoon. In the team’s first meeting of the season the Lady Tide scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win 7-6, but no total comeback materialized in this latest outing.

The Hornets built a 7-0 lead after four innings. In the third inning, a single, an intentional walk, a double and a passed ball led to three runs after two outs. Three hits in the fourth helped add more four runs, but a couple of errors and a wild pitch opened the flood gates.

“We were able to take advantage of their miscues in the first game,” said Tide coach Allen Leigey. “It’s not what we wanted, but we seemed to repay the favor in this game.”

With five games still to play this week, Leigey found a place to rest Siple and replaced her in the circle with fellow sophomore Caitlyn Irwin. Irwin came on to pitch two scoreless innings while striking out three, walking no one and allowing two hits. Siple’s day ended with nine strikeouts, six hits, and two earned runs while posting an uncharacteristic four walks and three wild pitches.

Curwensville did look to get back in the game in the sixth inning as Addison Warren opened the frame with a single. Siple followed with RBI double to left and moved to third on a ground out. A Hornet error off the bat of Natalie Wischuck brought Siple in for the 7-2 count.

In the sixth, Alaina Reitz was hit by a pitch to get things started with one out. Addison Butler followed with a single to center, and one out later Reitz scored on a Siple single to center for the 7-3 final.

Butler and Siple each had two of the Tide’s six hits. Warren and Wischuck added the other two while 11 Curwensville batters fell victim to strikeouts.

The Black and Gold (6-2) get right back into action on Tuesday when Brockway visits Coach Andy Evanko Stadium. The two teams will play nearly two games as a previous game was halted in the second inning with Curwensville leading 8-1. A second game will take place at the conclusion of the continued contest.

Score by Innings R H E

Curwensville 000 002 1 – 3 6 3

Juniata Valley 003 400 x – 7 8 2

CURWENSVILLE – 7

(C) Addison Butler 3020, (RF) Addison Warren 4110, (P/1B) Addison Siple 3122, (1B/3B) Ava Hainsey 4000, (CF) Ava Olosky 3000, (SS) Natalie Wischuck 3010, (2B) Briah Peoples 3000, (LF) Sydney Simcox 3000, (3B) Sylvia Witherite 000, (P) Caitlyn Irwin 000, (DP) Jenna McCartney 2000, (PH) Alaina Reitz 0100, TOTALS: AB 28, R 3, H 6, RBI 2.

JUNIATA VALLEY – 6

(CF) Allison 2220, (P) Hall 4123, (1B) Devore 2011, (3B) Watson 3000, (RF) Thompson 3110, (LF) Harmon 3110, (C) Mease 3000, (SS) Ersek 2100, (2B) Sager 3110, TOTALS: AB 25, R 7, H 8, RBI 4.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Curwensville – L – Siple 4 6 7 2 9 4 3

Irwin 2 2 0 0 3 0 0

Juniata Valley – W – Hall 7 6 3 2 11 2 0

Batting

2B – Curwensville: Siple; Juniata Valley: Allison, Hall, Thompson. SB – Curwensville: Butler; Juniata Valley: Allison. E – Curwensville: Butler 2, Peoples; Juniata Valley: Ersek. HBP – Curwensville: Reitz; Juniata Valley: Hall.

MARCH Score W-L

25 @Moshannon Valley 9-0 1-0

26 Juniata Valley 7-6 2-0

APRIL

9 Williamsburg 5-0 3-0

15 Purchase Line 11-1 4-0

16 @Glendale 5-4 5-0

18 @Claysburg-Kimmel 0-6 5-1

20 Glendale 2-0 6-1

22 @Juniata Valley 3-7 6-2

23 Brockway 4:30

25 @Mount Union 4:30

27 North Star (DH) 11:00

29 @Purchase Line 4:00

30 Moshannon Valley 4:30

MAY

2 West Branch 4:30

6 @ Union/All-Clarion 4:00

7 @Williamsburg 4:30

13 @West Branch 4:30