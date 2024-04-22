Clearfield Regional
- Police reported that two warrant apprehensions occurred April 20 in Clearfield Borough. According to a department-issued news release, Bruce Painter was taken into custody along North Second Street for several active warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. He was housed in Clearfield County Jail. In addition, Dennis Collins Jr. was observed along McBride Street. He was wanted by the Centre County Sheriff’s Office, and housed in Clearfield County Jail to await extradition to Centre County.
- Police reported a DUI occurred April 21 along West Front Street in Clearfield Borough. According to a department-issued news release, a 42-year-old Philipsburg woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI after she was stopped for commission of traffic violations. Charges are currently pending blood test results.
- Police reported a warrant apprehension occurred on April 21. According to a department-issued news release, Janessa Palumbo was a passenger of a vehicle, and found to have an active arrest warrant through Clearfield Regional police for drug charges. She was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
- Police reported a warrant apprehension occurred April 22 during a traffic stop along Route 879 in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, the rear-seat passenger had three warrants in three counties. She allegedly attempted to provide officers with a false name. The female was transported to Clearfield County Jail on warrants and charges for false identification to law enforcement.
- Police reported a drug arrest occurred April 22 after a traffic stop in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, a 26-year-old Osceola Mills male was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.