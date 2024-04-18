At an event Wednesday, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll and District 2 officials highlighted more than 60 projects expected to bid this year in the nine-county region, reflecting an estimated investment of $378 million.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to delivering safe highways and bridges across the Commonwealth remains a top priority. These investments support the Shapiro administration’s vision of a safe and reliable transportation network that connects Pennsylvanians to greater opportunity.

Shapiro’s 2023-24 budget secured $125 million to fully leverage federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments and improve Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges.

The investment is made possible by decoupling Pennsylvania State Police funding from the Motor License Fund and is the first year of the governor’s four-year proposal to invest an additional $1.25 billion in the state’s infrastructure.

State-wide in 2023, 684 bridges went out for bid to be repaired, replaced, or preserved and 7,011 roadway miles were improved by department or partner crews.

“This administration’s commitment to investing in our infrastructure coupled with BIL funding helps manage our existing assets while still starting new construction that connects our rural areas with metropolitan centers, said Carroll.

“This ensures a safe an efficient transportation for all Pennsylvanian’s and spurs economic growth.

Overall highlights of the 2024 construction season for District 2, which covers Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties, include:

Approximately 163 miles of paving.

Approximately 493 miles of roadway sealcoating.

Approximately 12 bridges will be preserved or rehabilitated, 15 bridges to be replaced.

1 bridge removal.

“The high-speed interchange between Interstates 80 and 99 at Bellefonte will provide a direct connection between these major highways,” said District 2 Executive Thomas Prestash.

“This was identified as a major need for this community many years ago, and it is very gratifying to see it finally come to fruition. Once completed it will enhance safety for motorists, provide local access connections to Route 26, and facilitate the movement of goods and services to and from our region.”

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

Cameron

County-wide guiderail replacement project; $545,000; Anticipated completion in March 2026.

Highway restoration along Route 120 and Route 872; $659,000; Anticipated completion in November 2024.

Centre County

New interchange construction between I-80 & I-99 in Boggs, Spring, and Marion townships; $246 million; Anticipated completion in September 2030.

Highway restoration on Route 26, near I-80 Exit 161 to Shay Lane in Marion Township; $6.9 million; Anticipated completion in Summer 2026.

Clearfield County

Highway and bridge preservation on I-80 from mile marker 96 to mile marker 119 in Clearfield County; $ 57.7 million; Anticipated completion in November 2025.

Highway resurfacing on Route 153 from Penfield to the Elk County line; $6.4 million; Anticipated completion in January 2025.

Bridge removal on Presqueisle Street (Route 2020) over Moshannon Creek in Chester Hill Borough; $400,000; Anticipated completion in June 2024.

Clinton County

Bridge replacement on Route 2019 (Laurel Run Road) over Laurel Run; $1.2 million; Anticipated completion in October 2024.

Bridge replacement on Route 220 over McElhattan Creek; $2.5 million; Anticipated completion in November 2025.

Elk County

Highway restoration on Route 219 from Ridgway to Johnsonburg; $3.2 million; Anticipated completion in October 2024

Highway restoration on Route 646 from Ormsby to Cyclone; $4.9 million; Anticipated completion in October 2024.

Juniata County

Highway restoration and drainage upgrades on Route 35 in Fermanagh Township; $4.5 million; Anticipated completion in October 2024.

Bridge replacement on Groninger Valley Road (Route 3008) over a tributary of Tuscarora Creek; $684,000; Anticipated completion in September 2025.

McKean County

Bridge replacement on Route 346 over Tram Hollow Run; $2 million; Anticipated completion in November 2025.

Bridge replacement on Route 346 over Gates Hollow Run; $1.2 million; Anticipated completion in November 2025.

Mifflin County

Bridge replacement on Route 22 over a branch Long Hollow Run; $1.6 million; Anticipated completion in November 2025.

Bridge replacement on Route 22 over Long Hollow Run; $1.5 million; Anticipated completion in November 2025.

Potter County

Bridge preservation on Peet Brook Road (Route 4011) and Shay Town/Sunny Side Road (Route 4017) in Hebron and Roulette; $4.1 million; Anticipated completion in July 2024.

Bridge replacement on Mille Street (Route 1022) over Pine Creek; $3.2 million; Anticipated completion in November 2024.

Notable ongoing projects this year include:

Highway restoration and drainage of Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College, $30 million ($2.5 million coming from BIL).

Bridge preservation over Clearfield Creek east of Clearfield on Route 322; ($1.2 million from BIL).

Bridge replacement on Route 75 over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Walker Township, Juniata County, $4.1 million; ($1.2 million from BIL).

Bridge improvements in two locations over T-398 and WNYPA railroad in Eldred Borough in McKean County, $1.7 million from BIL.

Highway resurfacing/betterment project on Electric Avenue (Route 1005) in Lewistown Borough, Mifflin County; $5.4 million ($710,000 from BIL).

Resurfacing on Route 6 from the3 McKean County line to Fishing Creek in Potter County; $7.7 million.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts .

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2 .