INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. – A Clymer man who was wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police has been apprehended and a Strongstown woman found to be harboring him at her residence was also arrested.

Randy Wilson Bertuzzi, 44, was taken into custody and lodged at the Indiana County Jail on arrest warrants for three violations of a protection from abuse order as well as an assault and a burglary, all of which occurred at a residence in Pine Township, Indiana County earlier this year.

Becky Lee Davis, 40, was charged today (April 17) with a felony count of hindering apprehension or prosecution. She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

On April 16, 2024 at approximately 1:41 p.m., a member of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit was conducting stationary patrol in Pine Township when the trooper observed a black Nissan Titan pick-up truck which fit the description of a vehicle known to be operated by Bertuzzi. As the trooper was following the Nissan to confirm the registration plate, the vehicle abruptly turned into a parking lot along SR 422. The driver then fled on foot and, while fleeing, was immediately identified by the trooper as Bertuzzi. Several other troopers responded and canvassed the area. Ultimately, Bertuzzi was unable to be located and the Nissan was seized as evidence.

Later on April 16 at approximately 11:54 p.m., members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit were dispatched to the residence at 14705 Ben Franklin Highway in Pine Township after receiving information that Bertuzzi was present at that location. During a search of the residence, troopers located Bertuzzi hiding in the attic and he was taken into custody following a Taser deployment.

Davis, who had been informed of Bertuzzi’s wanted status, was found to have been harboring Bertuzzi at her residence at the time of his apprehension.

Preliminary hearings for Bertuzzi are scheduled for April 25 at 10:30 a.m.

A preliminary hearing for Davis is scheduled for April 23 at 10:00 a.m.