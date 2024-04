Lola Jeane Lazorcak, 99, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, April 15, 2024, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois. She was born February 27, 1925, in Reynoldsville, a daughter of the late Effie (Northey) and Chester A. Ritzie. On January 20, 1951, she married Joseph Lazorcak, who preceded her in death on September 18, 1997. Lola was a member of the […]

