DuBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois is preparing to mark Earth Day with a celebration on campus on April 16 that will feature educational exhibits and numerous local organizations and businesses that will be showcasing their sustainability efforts. The event is free to attend and open to the public. This event is sponsored by the Green Team at Penn State DuBois.

The celebration will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the PAW Center on campus. Food and refreshments will be available for those in attendance, including the chance to make a smoothie using a smoothie bike, which requires the user to pedal a bike to power the blender that is making their smoothie. There also will be the chance to win prizes.

If your organization or business would like to participate in the Earth Day celebration, there is still time to register. To register your organization or business, contact Michele Joseph at the campus library at 814-375-4756 or mlt108@psu.edu.