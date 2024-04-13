CLEARFIELD – Telecommunicators at Clearfield County 911 will be recognized alongside more than 200,000 of their fellow communicators nation-wide April 14 – 20 during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

These “silent heroes” of public safety are more than just a voice on the other end of the line, said Jeremy Ruffner, 911 coordinator, adding they often save lives—and on a daily basis.

Clearfield County telecommunicators are challenged with life-and-death situations, and expected to handle these stressful situations with compassion, empathy and professionalism.

“They must be at their best while dealing with people who may be at their worst,” said Ruffner. “People don’t usually call for help when they are having their best day.

“… They deal with people who have been victimized or need medical assistance. They may be threatening and belligerent, or in some cases, not able to communicate at all, other than dialing 911.”

But, we have an amazing staff, said Ruffner. “Our dispatchers staff the Clearfield County 911 Call Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“They work overnights and on holidays, and are always prepared to assist in a wide-range of emergencies with the utmost care and compassion.”

Telecommunicators in Clearfield County provide a critical service to county residents by dispatching law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services and other first responders.

You can give thanks to the heroes of 911 by filling out this brief form: https://forms.office.com/r/G9cRQuJ104.

Clearfield County 911 currently employs 18 full-time and four part-time telecommunicators.

In 2023, dispatch staff processed 101,827 calls for assistance, resulting in 39,910 calls for service.

The Clearfield County 911 Center provides dispatch services for 75 total agencies county-wide including six police departments, 15 EMS stations and 36 fire companies.