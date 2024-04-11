DuBOIS, Pa. – The spirit of Penn State DuBois was fully alive and well during the inaugural We Are Weekend, a homecoming weekend event that took place on April 5 and 6. The event, which was a collaborative effort of the DuBois Educational Foundation (DEF), the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society and Penn State DuBois, featured multiple events throughout both days, culminating in the first Lions, Legacy, and Laughter event at the PAW Center.

The weekend began on Friday with tours of the DuBois campus and the Idea Lab, part of the North Central Pennsylvania LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois. Guests experienced and explored the campus firsthand and through guided tours that offered a glimpse into the innovation and creativity that is fostered at Penn State DuBois.

In the evening, the happenings shifted to Showers Field, only a short trip from the campus, for the Alumni Tailgate. Although the athletic events scheduled for the day were postponed because of weather conditions, camaraderie was still on full display as alumni, family and friends gathered in the outfield box for food and drinks. Members of the baseball and softball teams at Penn State DuBois also were in attendance, as the event shifted into a meet and greet, allowing players to express their gratitude to numerous individuals who support them.

Saturday got off to a running start, literally, with the Lion 5K Run/Walk. Starting at the PAW Center, more than 20 participants completed a 5K course that included much of the campus and the area around it, ending at the PAW Center.

On Saturday evening, the pinnacle event of the weekend took place with Lions, Legacy and Laughter. The event featured a silent auction, basket raffle, grid boards and more opportunities for attendees to win prizes. The evening also included the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society Awards Ceremony, in which four individuals were honored. The honorees were:

The evening was highlighted by a performance from Happy Valley Improv, State College’s premier long-form improv company.

All proceeds from We Are Weekend contribute to campus initiatives, such as dual credit opportunities for high school students.

“We Are Weekend was the culmination of much hard work by countless individuals,” said Alex Gasbarre, DuBois Educational Foundation president. “I would like to personally thank everyone involved with this event. I would also like to thank those who attended all the events throughout the weekend. Your support and your passion for Penn State DuBois mean so much to the students, faculty, staff and entire community. This inaugural We Are Weekend is something that I will never forget, and we hope it was an unforgettable weekend for everyone!”

“Overall, We Are Weekend was an uplifting and inspiring event I want to support for many years to come,” said Jungwoo Ryoo, Penn State DuBois chancellor and chief academic officer. “I thank our We Are Weekend team for their teamwork and dedication to produce such a fantastic event.”

