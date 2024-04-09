CLEARFIELD – An Osceola Mills man who threatened a woman with an axe in one case and planned to use methamphetamine with a child in a car in another pleaded guilty Monday during sentencing court.

Donald Pentland, 45, was sentenced to serve 10 to 20 months in the county jail with six years of probation for misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment in the first case and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance in the second, by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

In October 2021, Pentland was traveling down Second Street in Clearfield into the parking area near the Family Dollar store when he pulled over and threatened the occupants of another vehicle, according to police.

The victim told authorities he stopped in the lot and got out of his vehicle with an axe. He then approached her vehicle, screaming at her because he believed she was following him.

He threatened to kill her before she rolled down her window and he recognized her. Pentland later told police he thought his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend who has a similar vehicle, was the one following him.

In the second case, Pentland and Brandy Lee Barrett, 38, were spotted on Dec. 29, 2021, sitting in a vehicle pulled off the roadway in a known drug area with its lights on, leading an officer to do a welfare check on the occupants.

The driver, Pentland, said he pulled over because of the lights of another vehicle behind him. While speaking with him, the officer noticed Pentland was holding a torch-style lighter, had a large axe next to his leg and numerous bags were in the backseat. When asked about the lighter, he said he had it for work.

Barrett was in the passenger seat and her 3-year-old child was in the back seat, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Because he suspected drug activity, the officer had Pentland exit the vehicle. After Pentland refused to consent to a search, a K-9 officer was requested.

Barrett asked if she could get out of the vehicle to smoke because she didn’t want to smoke in front of the child. She was advised that if she did get out, the officer would have to pat her down for weapons.

When Barrett was searched, she had baggies with methamphetamine residue.

She admitted she and Pentland had both “used earlier in the morning,” and said they had pulled over to use the little bit of meth they had left.

After receiving this information, Pentland agreed to a search of the vehicle, during which the officer found numerous glass pipes, a pipe filled with marijuana and a backpack with additional drug paraphernalia.

In a third case, Pentland pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia for which he received one-year concurrent probation.

In November, Barrett pleaded guilty to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced by Paul E. Cherry to serve 50 days to one year in the county jail with one-year concurrent probation.