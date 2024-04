Mark R. Hooten, age 63, of Alexander Street Brockway, PA, died on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on January 16, 1961 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Walter Hooten and Nancy Charlesen Hooten who survives and lives in Brockway. Retired, he had worked in the Shipping Department at O-I Brockway Glass. He was […]

