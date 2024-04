Carol L. Serb, 82, DuBois, passed away on Good Friday, March 29, 2024 at Penn Highlands Hospital. She was born in Mt. Vernon, OH. She married John at Lake Tahoe, CA in 1981. Carol graduated from Ravenna High School and cosmetology school in Akron, OH. She retired from a health care office position at a hospital in Youngstown, OH. Carol […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/carol-l-serb/