Dear Editor,

As the 2024 elections approach, a choice is upon our nation.

Do we continue down the current path of America Last policies, or do we return to putting AmericaFirst?

Compare where the Biden administration has led us versus where our country stood during President Trump’s first term, and it becomes critically apparent that the Republican Party must take back the White House in 2024.

The first step is by electing delegates to the Republican National Convention who are pledged to vote for President Trump.

Thus, we must elect Danny Kunselman from Punxsutawney as an RNC Delegate. Danny is a 21-year-old who embodies the values of rural Pennsylvania.

An Eagle Scout and current Penn State student, he knows and upholds the beliefs our region holds. I can personally attest that Danny is an emerging leader of Gen Z.

He is an undeniably America-First, driven and hardworking individual. In just two weeks, he mobilized over 40 volunteers collecting nearly 1,600 signatures while only 250 were required.

Danny knows the GOP desperately needs revitalization. The American dream is slipping away from my generation, but by supporting strong, bold and young conservatives we can correct course.

There was a time when the previous generations looked for their leaders.

Well, now is the time for Gen Z to choose ours, and it starts with Danny Kunselman representing PA15 at the RNC, where his vote is pledged to President Trump and America First.

Thank you,

Jason Plubell

Student at Penn State DuBois